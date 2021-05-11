Maison Luxe: Signet Int'l Boosts 2021 Purchase Orders To $700k With New $100k Order

FORT LEE, NJ, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company") (OTC: MASN), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce a new purchase order agreement (the "Agreement") with Signet International Group ("Signet") ( SignetInternationalGroup.com ), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products, whereby Maison Luxe will partner with Signet in the distribution of another $100K in luxury timepieces.

Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe, commented, "Signet has been a powerful partner and a consistent source of revenues upstream from the lion's share of our business, which is beneficial both in terms of cash flows and strategic diversification."

According to the Agreement, Maison Luxe will provide purchase financing for Signet, which will confer to Maison Luxe's bottom line sales through Signet's established end market relationships.

This Agreement follows prior similar purchase order agreements reached over the past six months between the Company and Signet. In total, Signet Int'l has participated in purchase order agreements with Maison Luxe adding up to $700K in luxury goods purchased from Maison Luxe over that period.

"The environment is excellent right now," added Idnani. "We are seeing significant macro tailwinds and a strong forward outlook on the consumer discretionary side in an increasingly strong economic backdrop. We look forward to doing substantial additional business with Signet in the future."

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

Corporate Contact: www.maisonluxeny.com 551-486-3980anil@maisonluxeny.com

Public Relations:EDM Media, LLC https://edm.media