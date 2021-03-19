Mainstreet Equity Corp Announces Retirement Of COO

CALGARY, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Mainstreet Equity Corp. ("Mainstreet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEQ) announces that Mr. Johnny Lam, the Corporation's Chief Operating Officer, has advised Mainstreet of his decision to retire from the Company upon reaching the age of 65, being April 20, 2021.

Mr. Lam's retirement has been well planned. In anticipation of his retirement, Mainstreet has increased and strengthened its senior management team and Mr. Lam has, over the last few years, been working to transition his responsibilities and duties to other members of the senior management team, including the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Operations. Accordingly, Mainstreet expects a very smooth transition period and does not anticipate any need to replace Mr. Lam at this time.

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented real estate corporation focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and asset and property management of mid-market apartment buildings. The Corporation currently owns and operates residential rental units, including apartments and townhouses, in the B.C. Lower Mainland, Airdrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina.

Mainstreet's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEQ". There are currently 9,345,218 common shares outstanding.

