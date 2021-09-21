Maine Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, Governor Mills, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In her 2021 proclamation, the Maine Governor cites that the Pine Tree State—which leads New England in wind-powered generation—is home to nearly 12,000 individuals that are employed in the clean energy sector.

"Thank you, Governor Mills for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Maine's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Maine as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Transitioning to clean energy will not only fight climate change, it will create good-paying jobs, support our economic recovery from the pandemic, and make our state competitive in emerging industries around the world," said Governor Janet Mills. "We will continue our work to make Maine a global leader in clean energy by investing in research and development, expanding workforce training, and attracting innovation. During Clean Energy Week, I encourage the people of Maine to join me in recognizing the importance of clean energy as we chart our future."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

