Main Street America Launches E-Commerce Tool In Partnership With GoDaddy To Help More Small Businesses Get Online

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street America (MSA) launched Main Street Online, a new tool to help businesses grow and strengthen their online and e-commerce capabilities. Supported by GoDaddy, the tool assesses the unique needs of individual small businesses through a series of questions and offers customized guidance for implementing and maximizing solutions to improve their digital presence.

The tool was conceived after MSA's survey of nearly 6,000 small business owners in the spring of April revealed that nearly 67 percent had no e-commerce component to their business. Of the one-third that did have e-commerce sales, all indicated that it made up less than 25 percent of their sales volume. Extrapolated out, of the nearly 2.6 million retail businesses with less than 20 employees, more than 1.7 million businesses are in need of an e-commerce sales channel in order to survive during and post-COVID. When asked about technical assistance needs, survey participants identified e-commerce assistance as a top priority.

"The marketplace for e-commerce solutions is crowded and confusing to navigate," said Matthew Wagner, Ph.D., Chief Program Officer at Main Street America. "Since small businesses are often limited by time and resources, we wanted to develop a tool to help them easily navigate the process of strengthening their online presence as it will be essential to ensure a strong business model moving forward."

The tool was designed specifically for small businesses with 20 or fewer employees in the retail, service, and food and beverage sectors. After business owners complete the survey, they receive customized results on everything from POS systems, website platforms, and content creation software to help market their business.

"GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them the support and tools they need to succeed online," added Stacy Cline, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at GoDaddy. "We're thrilled to partner with Main Street America to launch a tool that provides small business owners a resource to navigate all the considerations of how to best bring their ideas online."

Developed for both new and mature businesses, the tool is free and accessible to all small business owners. Learn more at mainstreetonlinetool.org.

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Today, its network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The organization is a program of the National Main Street Center, a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit www.mainstreet.org.

ABOUT GODADDY

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

