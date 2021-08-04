Main Event And KIDZ BOP Team Up To Celebrate KIDZ BOP's 20th Birthday

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event, one of the fastest growing family entertainment brands in the country, and KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids in the U.S., have teamed up in celebration of KIDZ BOP's 20 th birthday. Beginning on Wednesday, August 4 th, 2021, Main Event will extend their Shirley Temple Line with two new limited-edition KIDZ BOP drinks:

The KIDZ BOP Shirley: Green apple Shirley Temple

KIDZ BOP Shirley Remix: Green apple Shirley Temple with purple cotton candy and rainbow sour candy.

By ordering a KIDZ BOP Shirley Temple, parents can enter for a chance for their families to live out their pop star dreams via a sweepstakes hosted by Main Event. One lucky winner will receive a pop star outfit from the KIDZ BOP stylist, as well as virtual singing and dancing lessons from the official KIDZ BOP vocal coach and choreographer.

The party continues at Main Event every Tuesday in August, where kids eat free and will receive a special KIDZ BOP + Main Event tattoo sheet with each kids meal.

Additionally, all Main Event locations will host KIDZ BOP Pajamas, Pancakes and Play events from 9-11 a.m. on August 14 th and August 21 st. Fans can dance along to KIDZ BOP videos while enjoying a pancake buffet, KIDZ BOP photobooth stations, a $10 fun card and an all-activity wristband for $19.99 per person. The first 50 guests to sign up will receive a free KIDZ BOP sing-along microphone.

"Partnering with a family-friendly brand like KIDZ BOP allows us the opportunity to authentically connect with our shared family audience," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer of Main Event Entertainment. "We're thrilled to see this partnership come to life in a fun and engaging way with new products and programs to celebrate a brand that has such an iconic presence in family entertainment."

"Main Event is the perfect partner to host a 20th birthday celebration with us this year." Jackie Turner, Senior Director of Partnership Marketing at KIDZ BOP says, "We're excited to invite KIDZ BOP families to join the party at their local Main Event."

In addition, Main Event's Wilmington, Del. location will serve as a backdrop for its upcoming KIDZ BOP dance-along music videos, such as " Savage Love," "Bye Bye Bye," and "Shut up and Dance."Main Event locations feature the most fun under one roof, including state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, shuffleboard, gravity ropes, ziplines, virtual reality and a full-service food and drinks menu.

Additional information on the partnership can be found here: www.mainevent.com/KIDZBOP.

All Main Event locations can be found here: https://www.mainevent.com/locations/.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event looks to accomplish one major goal: connecting families and friends while creating lasting memories. With 44 centers in 16 states across the country, serving more than 20 million guests annually, the brand offers the most fun under one roof, allowing guests to truly enjoy their experiences and deepen relationships with their loved ones. Main Event is also a proud sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide while providing opportunities to grow as their athletes look to achieve Olympic aspirations. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." In 2021, KIDZ BOP is celebrating its 20th birthday, and since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 22.5 million albums and generated over 6.5 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours .The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM - KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 77) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

