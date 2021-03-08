Maiden Holdings, Ltd. To Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings On March 15, 2021

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ:MHLD) plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results following the market close on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (MHLD) - Get Report plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results following the market close on Monday, March 15, 2021. Maiden's results will be released by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005720/en/