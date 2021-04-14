Magnolia Medical Launches New "Diverted" Multi-Media Advertising Campaign To Educate Healthcare Providers On Benefits Of Steripath®

SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. recently launched a new multi-media advertising campaign to promote the benefits of the Steripath ® Initial Specimen Diversion Device ® (ISDD ®) platform.

Built around the theme "Diverted", the campaign underscores the critical need for the use of Magnolia's ISDD, which diverts the initial 1.5-2.0 mL of blood while maintaining a vein-to-bottle closed system which reduces blood culture contamination rates and false-positive central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) to improve patient outcomes.

"Diverted" embraces bold new creative assets to support a multichannel media campaign that engages healthcare leadership as well as stakeholders within emergency departments, infection prevention, quality, laboratory and nursing. The creative is designed to educate these audiences on the clinical and economic implications of blood culture contamination and benefits of using Magnolia's ISDD.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new 'Diverted' campaign, as it directly supports Magnolia's mission to significantly improve the current standard of care for sepsis testing accuracy and overall patient safety," said Greg Bullington, Magnolia's CEO and co-founder.

"The goal of the campaign is to educate the healthcare community on how best to optimize patient safety and clinical outcomes via testing accuracy. With the help of Steripath technology and a strong commitment from healthcare leaders, we can significantly improve diagnostic accuracy for sepsis while diverting the unnecessary health and economic consequences associated with false-positive blood culture results," said Bullington.

Every year, more than 40 million blood cultures are drawn in the U.S. to evaluate patients known to or suspected of having sepsis. Unfortunately, up to half of the positive test results for sepsis are falsely positive due to blood sample contamination.

These high blood culture contamination rates are responsible for an estimated 1.4 million patients each year put at risk for unnecessary broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy, false-positive CLABSIs and extended hospital stays. This can lead to increased risk of C. difficile and other antibiotic-resistant infections, acute kidney injury, complications from antibiotic-related therapy, and increased overall morbidity and mortality.

The patented Steripath ISDD product portfolio, including the Steripath Gen2 & syringe configurations and the new Steripath Micro, are the only FDA 510(k)-cleared devices indicated to reduce blood culture contamination. 1 This exclusive indication was based on exhaustive, peer-reviewed evidence-based clinical studies, proving that the Steripath technology platform significantly reduces the rate of blood culture contamination, often implicated in the misdiagnosis of sepsis. 2,3

Lastly, the "Diverted" campaign will bolster the nationwide movement to reduce the national standard for acceptable blood culture contamination rates from 3 percent down to 1 percent or below. This movement was initiated by the call-to-action from the authors of a multi-discipline consensus manuscript published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews in January 2020. Further support has been garnered from infectious diseases, microbiology, clinical pharmacy and infection prevention thought-leaders throughout the country.

Ultimately, this campaign supports this national movement to establish a new standard of care for sepsis testing accuracy and the use of novel devices such as Magnolia's Steripath Gen2 ISDD given its unprecedented demonstrated clinical performance in significantly reducing overall blood culture contamination rates.

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Initial Specimen Diversion Device ® (ISDD ®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 80 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

Indicated for use as a blood collection system that diverts and sequesters the initial specimen prior to collection of a subsequent test sample to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present in the initial blood sample compared to blood cultures drawn with standard procedure without manual diversion.

