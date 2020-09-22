Magnite Names Katie Evans As Chief Operating Officer

Magnite (MGNI) , the largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that Katie Evans has been named Chief Operating Officer of the company. In this newly created role, Katie will be responsible for scaling Magnite's global service operations and overseeing the company's client operations, technical operations and business intelligence teams.

Katie formerly held the role of GM of CTV at Magnite. Prior to the formation of Magnite from the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Katie was the Chief Operating Officer at Telaria. Over the course of her 10 year tenure at Telaria, she built and led teams that transformed the company's seller- and buyer-platform businesses, supporting premium CTV and OTT publishers, and working with a wide array of advertising partners.

"Magnite is focused on effectively scaling, standardizing processes, and driving consistent support across our omnichannel solutions for global clients and we are fortunate to have Katie lead those efforts as COO," said Michael Barrett, President and CEO at Magnite. "Katie deeply understands the complexities of CTV and programmatic and will play a central role in improving outcomes for our partners. Katie's experience rounds out our strong leadership team and I'm excited to see what we will accomplish."

"I'm looking forward to working more closely with Michael and the executive team to grow and strengthen Magnite," said Katie Evans, COO at Magnite. "The recent merger of Telaria and Rubicon Project to build Magnite brought together many great people, technology and partners. As COO I'm determined to highlight those synergies and find ways for our team to work smarter on behalf of our clients."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (MGNI) , the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

