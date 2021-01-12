MAGNITE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Magnite, Inc. On Behalf Of Magnite Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on behalf of Magnite stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Magnite has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 7, 2021, analyst Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a research report concerning Magnite. The Spruce Point report asserted that the Company's "investors are being misguided by Magnite's growth prospects and see 25%-50% downside," and that Magnite "continued to mask challenges with inaccurate financial reporting."

On this news, Magnite's stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 6.22%, to close at $25.61 per share on January 7, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Magnite shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006063/en/