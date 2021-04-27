Magnifi To Introduce New Technology To Discover Investments In Collaboration With The New York Stock Exchange

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifi , a TIFIN GROUP company, and the world's first natural-language powered investment marketplace announced today the deployment of its interactive search technology in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the world's largest stock exchange. With the Investment Portal, investors can now access Magnifi's natural language-based search wherever they find content related to investing, using it to discover NYSE-listed ETFs that meet any of their investment needs or preferences in a way not possible before.

Magnifi represents the next generation of digital marketing for ETFs and the NYSE will be able to bring this cutting edge technology to its clients and partners, adding significant value by helping investors find products based around the investment themes and goals that matter to them, and take immediate action.

As the world's first semantic search engine for finance, Magnifi helps financial advisors, portfolio managers, and everyday investors find, compare, and act on investment options by searching the thousands of ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and model portfolios by theme using natural language.

For example, investors interested in funds that support Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) causes, can pull up a list of ESG-focused ETFs listed on the NYSE simply by searching for such products on the Magnifi Investment Portal.

"This collaboration with the NYSE further validates our offering at Magnifi and is another step to change the relationship between investors and investments," said Dr.Vinay Nair, Founder and Chairman of Magnifi parent organization, THE TIFIN GROUP. "We're on a mission to redefine investor experience in order to improve outcomes for everyone. We are excited to work together with the NYSE that shares this goal. With this, we look forward to further accelerating our momentum through 2021 and beyond."

About Magnifi

Magnifi is a financial search platform that is changing the way people shop for investments. The world's first semantic search engine for finance, the platform helps financial advisors, portfolio managers, and everyday investors find, compare, and act on investment options. In an era with thousands of ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and model portfolios to choose from, Magnifi demystifies and simplifies investing, providing insights and information that save time and help investors make smarter decisions. Learn more at www.magnifi.com

About THE TIFIN GROUP

THE TIFIN GROUP is shaping the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial wellbeing.

