Magnetic Me And Motherhood Maternity Partner For Innovative Nursing Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Me, creator of innovative magnetic apparel, has partnered with Motherhood Maternity®, the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, to launch a capsule collection of innovative magnetic nursing essentials. The collection, which is available on Motherhood Maternity's site, motherhood.com, features an easy-access magnetic nursing hoodie and magnetic nursing drape cardigan.

Both pieces are designed using Magnetic Me's patented magnetic fasteners - an inventive solution that offers one-handed nursing access. Announced during Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the partnership provides two new, innovative options for nursing mothers.

While Magnetic Me began by offering magnetic apparel for babies in 2010, this collection expands the company's entrance into womenswear in 2020. "I think nursing is a natural evolution for us. Parents literally need all the hands they can get when juggling the demands of a new baby," said Lauren Levy, Co-Founder of Magnetic Me. "And who better to partner with than the leader in maternity clothing who values innovation and helping new moms?"

"We're so pleased to team up with Magnetic Me for this exclusive collection. The partnership allows us to provide our community of moms two truly unique options for effortlessly stylish, convenient nursing pieces," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity.

The capsule collection is available exclusively through Motherhood Maternity's website, motherhood.com. Find additional clothing featuring Magnetic Me's patented magnetic fasteners for baby, toddler and mom at magneticme.com

About Magnetic MeMagnetic Me took sleep essentials for babies, toddlers, big kids, and moms and made them better with magnetic fasteners. Using the silkiest, most luxe fabrics out there: organic cotton and eco-friendly modal, magnetic me added loads of personality through curated prints, plus a slew of styles and sizes. In 2020, Magnetic Me introduced magnetic fastening nursing pajamas and "Mommy & Me" sets along with toddler pajamas up to size 8Y and family pajamas (for the Holidays!). In 2021, Magnetic Me launched a sister brand, Simply Magnetic Me, which offers the softest organic baby basics in bundles, designed to help fill out baby's wardrobe with all the magnetic fastening footies and coveralls you need for baby's first year. Magnetic Me is sold in Saks, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Macy's and is beloved by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Anderson Cooper and Hilary Duff. Learn more at magneticme.com, or follow us at @magneticmebaby.

About Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod ®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram .

