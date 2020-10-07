Magnesia Chrome Brick Market Worth $2.6 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Magnesia Chrome Brick Market by Type (Direct Bonded, Fused/Rebonded, Chemically Bonded, Fused Cast), End-use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power generation, Non-Ferrous metals,...

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Magnesia Chrome Brick Market by Type (Direct Bonded, Fused/Rebonded, Chemically Bonded, Fused Cast), End-use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power generation, Non-Ferrous metals, Cement, Glass), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" ,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Magnesia Chrome Brick market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163417919

Browse in-depth TOC on "Magnesia Chrome Brick Market"

75 - Tables31 - Figures135 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnesia-chrome-brick-market-163417919.html

Magnesia Chrome Brick are used across industries, such as Iron & Steel, Power generation, Non-Ferrous metals, Cement and Glass. In the Magnesia Chrome Brick market, iron & steel is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these magnesia chrome brick.

The iron & steel end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global Magnesia Chrome Brick market during the forecast period.

The iron & steel industry will continue to lead the Magnesia Chrome Brick market. This was due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. The increasing preference for high-cost, high-performance magnesia chrome brick is driven by its applications in the lining of various furnaces, ladles, and vessels, which are governed by the operating conditions at each stage in the process of manufacturing steel. Furthermore, magnesia chrome bricks are widely used for linings and insulation of the high-temperature furnaces in this industry.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163417919

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Magnesia Chrome Brick market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Magnesia Chrome Brick market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of magnesia chrome Brick in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for magnesia chrome brick in the Asia Pacific region.

RHI Magnesita ( Austria), Visuvius (UK), Shinagawa Refractories ( Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), and Calderys ( France) are the leading magnesia chrome brick manufacturers, globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163417919

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. CERAMIC FOAMS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide), Application (Molten Metal Filtration, Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Automotive Exhaust Filters), End-use Industry (Foundry, Automotive), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-%20foam-market-220030299.html

2. THERMAL CERAMICS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Type (Ceramic Fibers and Insulation Bricks), End-Use Industry (Mining & Metal Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation), Temperature Range, and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermal-%20ceramic-market-65223549.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/magnesia-chrome-brick-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/magnesia-chrome-brick.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnesia-chrome-brick-market-worth-2-6-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301147433.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets