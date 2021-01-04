Magnachip Semiconductor To Participate In 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that members of executive management team will host one-on-one meetings at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth...

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) - Get Report ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that members of executive management team will host one-on-one meetings at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Management is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible via the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

About Magnachip SemiconductorMagnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. With more than 40 years of operating history, Magnachip owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. Please visit www.magnachip.com for more information. Information on or accessible from Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

