Magnachip Announces Postponement Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders Pending Further Developments With Respect To Interim Order From CFIUS

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, on March 25, 2021, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (MX) - Get Report, the South Korean leader in display and power solutions, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent") formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD ("Wise Road"), and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will be merged with and into Magnachip (the "Merger"), with Magnachip continuing its corporate existence under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. In connection with the Merger, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 7, 2021 (as amended and supplemented, the "Proxy Statement").

As announced in Magnachip's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 16, 2021, the Company received an "Order Establishing Interim Mitigation Measures" (the "Interim Order") from the U.S. Department of Treasury on behalf of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") on June 15, 2021. In light of the Interim Order, Magnachip today announced the postponement of its special meeting of stockholders, which was scheduled to be held at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 17, 2021, pending further developments with respect to the Interim Order.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

