MagnaCare Spotlights Labor Union Voices With LaborStrong.Live

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaCare, a third-party administrator with a long history of serving the healthcare benefits needs of organized labor groups, today announced the launch of a new online video community for labor. The site, LaborStrong.Live, gives union leaders, labor members and supporters, including celebrity guests impacted by labor, a stage to voice their perspectives on timely labor topics. MagnaCare developed the site as a destination for those in labor professions — and the general public — to appreciate the incredible history of labor, celebrate its future, and learn about the people, subjects and stories that matter to American workers.

"As a longtime partner to organized labor, we deeply care about the issues that face this vibrant community and their many victories defending the rights of workers. Labor has so many powerful stories and important lessons that need to be heard," said Michelle Zettergren, President of Labor at MagnaCare. "We created LaborStrong.Live as an open community for labor leaders, workers, and supporters to gather and share their insights, experiences and views with one another and with anyone in the general public who wants to better understand the forces behind the current labor movement in the U.S."

LaborStrong.Live launches with a library of more than a dozen inspirational videos discussing matters ranging from safety measures used to protect frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic to labor considerations in the push toward cannabis legalization. Among the many individuals featured are Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York; Vincent Alvarez, President of the AFL-CIO New York City Central Labor Council; and Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer of IUPAT District Council 9. Actor and SAG-AFTRA member Ernie Hudson appears in several videos answering questions about being a union member, some of his most famous movie roles, and more.

MagnaCare plans to upload additional videos in the weeks ahead and encourages more unions and supporters to contribute their stories. Visit LaborStrong.Live for the latest content.

About MagnaCareFor nearly three decades, New York-based MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley trusts, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors.

