Magic Johnson Headlines Celonis North America World Tour

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announced that NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson will participate in the Celonis World Tour virtual event for North America. During the Day 2 keynote on November 18th at 11am EST, he will join Co-CEO Alex Rinke for a discussion about the lessons he's learned as an athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Beyond his legendary NBA career, Magic Johnson is also chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an owner of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and has invested millions to fund minority-owned startups and U.S. infrastructure projects.

Other featured guest speakers include: Freakonomics best selling co-author Steven Levitt, award-winning professor of economics at the University of Chicago and co-author of best-sellers Freakonomics and SuperFreakonomics, who will discuss how to explore the hidden side of data. Gartner analyst Marc Kerremanswill discuss why process mining is crucial to enabling operational resilience, especially when organizations must be agile in order to thrive during COVID-19.

The annual Celonis World Tour in North America event will feature customers and partners from Sysmex, PepsiCo, A.O. Smith, Dell, SAP, Chevron, Splunk, Comcast, and Genpact who will share insights and best practices in execution management. Celonis experts will share details of its recently launched Execution Management System (EMS) , that lifts barriers to execution capacity to maximize business performance.

The event begins at 11am EST on November 17th and continues at 12pm EST on November 18th. You can find the agenda here .

Register for Free Attendance: https://www.celonis.com/world-tour/northamerica

About Celonis Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

