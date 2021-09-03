Maggie Garrison Joins DDB Worldwide As Associate Director, Communications And Marianna Eboli Is Promoted To Global Social Media Manager

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has today announced that Maggie Garrison has joined the global advertising network as Associate Director, Communications. Garrison joins DDB to manage North America internal and DEI corporate communications. In addition, DDB Chicago staff member Marianna Eboli has been promoted to Global Social Media Manager.

Garrison will report directly in to DDB Worldwide Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Donna Tobin on North America-focused marketing communications, DEI initiatives, corporate partnerships, social responsibility, and internal and cultural communications. Eboli will report into Lindsay Bennett, Global Head of Marketing who joined the Global MarComms team with Tobin earlier this year.

Tobin said: "Both Maggie and Marianna add an incredible amount of positive energy, strong collaborative mindsets, and solid communications and social media backgrounds to our growing DDB Global MarComms team. I am absolutely thrilled to have them join our team at such an exciting time with so much momentum happening across our global DDB network."

Garrison brings to her role both agency and holding company experience in marketing and advertising. Garrison joins the team from Interpublic Group where she was Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for the holding company's internal communications efforts, social media strategy, marketing materials, and website management.

Garrison said: "I am excited to join the DDB team at such a pivotal time of transformation and growth. There is a very talented team of leadership in place here and I look forward to working together to build upon the next generation of the historically famous DDB brand."

Eboli joins the team after a two-and-a-half-year tenure at DDB Chicago. She brings to her role an international background, a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and a keen eye for digital innovation. At DDB Chicago, Eboli was part of the Miller Lite, McDonald's and Neutrogena teams where she was responsible for each brand's social media strategy, brand identity, content creation and awareness growth.

Eboli said: "I feel so energized to be part of the DDB Global MarComms team during this moment of cultural and creative change. I fell in love with the DDB brand two years ago and am looking forward to continued growth and unlimited creative opportunities within my new global role."

