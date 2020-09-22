Magellan Rx Management Earns NCQA Case Management Accreditation

Magellan Rx Management (MRx), the full-service Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) division of Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Report, announced today, it has received National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management (CM) Accreditation for the Complex Case Management program.

"We are truly proud to have earned the Case Management Accreditation from NCQA as this distinction is a unique accreditation for PBMs," said Caroline Carney, MD, MSc, FAPM, CPHQ, chief medical officer, Magellan Health and Magellan Rx Management. "We care for our members beyond the prescription and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to improving quality health outcomes and providing better care through education, empowerment and personalized support."

Magellan Rx's care management program, MRx Navigate, integrates case management and utilization management to help eliminate gaps in care. Individuals receive integrated care that is high-touch, focusing on the patient wellness journey and simplifying the member healthcare experience through high-tech solutions. The program incorporates both pharmacy and medical data to provide a comprehensive and holistic view of the member. By fully integrating the many touchpoints of a member's health and wellness, a team of clinical professionals work closely together to understand the member's healthcare needs and assist them to better manage their conditions.

NCQA CM Accreditation standards are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Case Management Expert Panel and standing committees, employers, both purchasers and operators of Case Management programs, state and federal regulations and other experts. NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement.

"Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients' care."

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA): NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is shaping the future of pharmacy. As a next-generation pharmacy organization, we deliver meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

