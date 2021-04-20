Magellan Healthcare Provides Vital Resources for Adults And Youth During Mental Health Month 

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Report, today announced resources and programs to support individuals and families in honor of Mental Health Month in May.

More than two in five Americans are struggling with mental or behavioral health issues associated with COVID-19, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mental health, substance use and suicidal ideation during the pandemic. While the increased pressures from health concerns, economic instability and social issues on adults are clear, it is also important to consider the mental health impacts on children and young people.

"Now more than ever, people of all generations are facing a mental health crisis in this country due to impacts of the pandemic," said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. "With more than a year passing since the first COVID-19 case was announced in the U.S., we're still dealing with the fallout in so many aspects of our lives. For Mental Health Month in May and throughout the year, Magellan is committed to increasing awareness about mental health and providing helpful resources that support our families and communities."

During Mental Health Month, Magellan is hosting and participating in a number of virtual events, including those focused on the mental health of children and youth.

Upcoming Virtual Events

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET:Join the Magellan Healthcare webinar, "How are your kids doing?"

Magellan's Keith Brown, MD, child psychiatrist and medical director, and Greg Dicharry, CPRP, youth empowerment director, will share their knowledge and years of experience working with children to improve mental health and wellness, and answer audience questions. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Thursday, May 27, and the fourth Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. ET: Join the Stay Home for MY LIFE (Magellan Youth Leaders Inspiring Future Empowerment) virtual youth fest. Take part in this fun and inspirational event for youth who have experience with mental health, substance use, juvenile justice and foster care-related issues. Visit here and the MY LIFE Facebook page below for more information and free registration.

Thursdays in May, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET: Attend the Stamp Out Stigma (SOS) Twitter chats to take part in the conversation about suicide prevention, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ mental health, and whole body health with Magellan co-host, Varun Choudhary, MD, chief medical officer, behavioral health. Use #SOSChat (May 6, 13, 20) and #MHMChat (May 27) to participate.

Additional Mental Health Support Resources

Magellan Healthcare is making a number of resources available to all individuals, especially those who might be feeling stress or anxiety during these unfamiliar times:

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

