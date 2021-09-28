Magellan Healthcare Hosts Webinars In Support Of National Depression And Mental Health Awareness And Screening Month

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Magellan Health, Inc. Report, offers resources for youth and adults in support of National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month in October.

Increased stressors brought about by the pandemic - grief and loss, social isolation, financial instability, fear, etc. - have exacerbated the state of mental health in the U.S. and increased the number of people looking for assistance. From January to September 2020, individuals who self-screened for anxiety increased by 93%, compared to all of 2019, and depression screening increased by 62% over the same time. 1 Since COVID-19 began, suicidal ideation in the U.S. has more than doubled, with younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers experiencing disproportionately worse effects. 2

Among those who experience a mental health illness, more than half do not receive treatment. 3 Magellan Healthcare research has found that 60% of first-time behavioral health emergency department visits are the result of patients who saw their primary care physician within the previous six months yet had no behavioral health diagnosis.

"With historic spikes in depression and anxiety, the need for mental health screening as part of comprehensive behavioral healthcare is becoming more critical by the day," said Candice Tate, M.D., medical director, Magellan Healthcare. "It is also increasingly difficult for individuals to access the necessary care due to provider shortages and limited access in rural areas. During National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month, Magellan Healthcare is pleased to share resources to help individuals and primary care providers identify and address depression and other mental health conditions before they escalate."

During October, Magellan will host the following virtual events focused on depression and mental health for adults and youth:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET, "Hype or hip? Recovery and peers in the digital age," a Magellan Healthcare eMpowered for Learning webinar with presenter, Keris Jän Myrick MS, MBA, director at the Jed Foundation and co-director of The Mental Health Strategic Impact Initiative. Visit here for more information, including continuing education credits, and free registration.

Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET, "Depression is more than just a rough patch," a webinar with Magellan Healthcare's medical directors, Candice Tate, M.D., and Jamie Hanna, M.D. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. ET, Stay Home for MY LIFE, a Magellan Healthcare virtual youth fest. This is for youth and young adults who have experience with mental health, substance use, juvenile justice and foster-care-related issues. Participants also include professionals and caregivers across the country. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Additional Magellan Mental Health Support Resources

Magellan Healthcare has additional resources available to all individuals, especially those who may be feeling stress or anxiety:

Visit Magellanhealthcare.com/Mental-Health for Magellan events, downloads and other resources for National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month.

Visit the Magellan Health Insights blog for posts throughout National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month in October.

Stay tuned to Magellan Healthcare social media channels ( Twitter, LinkedIn, MY LIFE Facebook) for information and tools addressing depression, mental health and mental health screening.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc. the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

1 https://mhanational.org/issues/state-mental-health-america

2 https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm

3 https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt29392/Assistant-Secretary-nsduh2019_presentation/Assistant-Secretary-nsduh2019_presentation.pdf (slide #52)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005242/en/