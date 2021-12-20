Magellan Healthcare And DUOS To Offer Personal Assistant For Aging And Behavioral Health Support

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced a program to connect older adults with companionship and care coordination to manage social isolation, healthcare access and behavioral health...

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Magellan Health, Inc. Report today announced a program to connect older adults with companionship and care coordination to manage social isolation, healthcare access and behavioral health needs while supporting their independence. This program is offered through a collaboration with DUOS, a digital health company focused on helping older adults stay connected and age independently while easing the strain on caregivers.

Many individuals over 60 have significant social determinants of health (SDOH) challenges such as poverty, food insecurity, housing instability and a lack of transportation. Additionally, chronic conditions and functional impairments may prevent them from aging in place, lessen their quality and duration of life and contribute to caretaker burden.

"Magellan Healthcare is committed to transforming the healthcare experience through high-tech and high-touch solutions that address whole-person healthcare--life, mind and body," said Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer, Magellan Health. "We look forward to our collaboration with DUOS, which will allow us to enhance our behavioral health offerings and expand our multi-disciplinary care teams through a personal assistant solution for older adults."

DUOS works with its members and their loved ones, along with health plans and providers, to provide holistic, personalized support. A trained personal assistant for aging — a Duo — is paired with the member and offers companionship and help with things like ordering groceries online, arranging for safe transportation and navigating complicated health related matters.

"It's a privilege for DUOS to partner with Magellan Health to make independent living more accessible for older adults," said Karl Ulfers, CEO of DUOS. "We look forward to serving the needs of Magellan members, starting with those in Northampton County."

Pennsylvania County Program

Recently, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania launched a pilot in Northampton County, where members were connected to DUOS to help them stay healthy and age independently in their own homes. DUOS works directly with County members and their loved ones and healthcare professionals to offer holistic, personalized support. To date, Northampton County members enrolled in the program have received a 97% success rate with regard to their support services requests.

DUOS connects members with Northampton County resources and makes referrals to the Magellan Healthcare Recovery Support Navigator and community programs. Eligible Magellan members in Northampton County can access DUOS by calling 855-212-9242 or click here to get started.

"By working with DUOS, we are enhancing our behavioral health offerings while addressing the health and wellness needs for our members in Northampton County," said Jim Leonard, chief executive officer, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. "As we focus on the social determinants of aging, it's a crucial opportunity for us to meet members where they are in their healthcare journey and help them achieve a healthy, vibrant life."

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About DUOS:Led by a team of industry experts, DUOS is a digital health company with a mission to reimagine freedom at any age by forming trusted relationships with older adults using technology and community to support fulling lives at home. DUOS focuses on members' social needs and maximizes their independence by building long-term, high trust 1:1 relationships, coordinating community resources, and working with families, health plans and providers to ensure holistic, personalized support. Visit us at www.getduos.com. Listen to our soundtrack on Spotify, and follow us at @getduos on Facebook and @duos on Instagram and LinkedIn.

