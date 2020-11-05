Magellan Health To Participate In November Investor Conferences

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and David Bourdon, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences in...

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Report today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and David Bourdon, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences in November 2020:

November 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Credit Suisse 29 th Annual Healthcare Conference.

November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. EST at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference 2020.

A link to the live webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available through the Company's investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. Dates and times may be subject to change; please check the conference schedule or the investor relations section of the Company's website for the latest information.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005318/en/