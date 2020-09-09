Magellan Health And Livongo To Co-create A New Digital And Clinical Care Experience Across The Behavioral Health Continuum

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation's leaders in behavioral health, today announced a strategic relationship with Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO) the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live...

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Report, one of the nation's leaders in behavioral health, today announced a strategic relationship with Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO) the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, making Livongo for Behavioral Health available to Magellan Health customers and their members as the digital entry point to a wide range of Magellan Health and Livongo solutions and services.

With Livongo for Behavioral Health, Magellan can provide its customers and their members, access to consumer-driven digital self-care for mental and behavioral health outside of the clinical setting. As part of the strategic relationship, Livongo and Magellan Health will co-market behavioral health services and collaborate on new product innovations that enhance the member experience and care delivery.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Livongo as a key step in self-directed care that will pave the way for the co-development of a new model of digital care combining Livongo's digital capabilities, Magellan's deep clinical expertise and leveraging Magellan Health Studio's human-centered design approach," said Ken Fasola, Chief Executive Officer, Magellan Health. "This is part of our commitment to re-invent the healthcare experience for members and bring increasing value to our customers."

Livongo for Behavioral Health will be available 24x7x365 and covers more than 15 of the most common conditions including depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance use disorder, chronic pain, opioid addiction, and more. The solution uses a variety of evidence-based interventions including cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, positive psychology, mindfulness, and motivational interviewing to better personalize care while building resiliency, manage stress, improve mood, sleep better, or simply find daily inspiration. Livongo has more than 1,300 Clients, including more than 30% of the Fortune 500, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, and government organizations.

"We're excited to partner with Magellan Health, the leader in behavioral health, to make it easier for Health plan members to access digital care and the quality network Magellan provides," said Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman. "Studies show that nearly half of American adults have reported their mental health has been negatively impacted by the world health crisis. Livongo for Behavioral Health provides a consumer-driven digital self-care solution people need during these challenging times, while also amplifying the impact of Magellan's in-person therapy and behavioral health care."

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

