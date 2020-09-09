Madison Place Luxury Apartments Usher In Exclusive Access To Area's Newest Concert Venue

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Place, the area's first high-rise luxury apartment community in Covington, Ky., is enhancing the resident experience with exclusive VIP access to the newest state-of-the-art concert venue, Ovation Pavilion.

" Madison Place was built on this idea that our residents would experience the extraordinary, complete with city views, unparalleled entertainment and all the luxury comforts of home," said James Sellar, regional sales and marketing director of Village Green. "With Ovation Pavilion located just steps away from our community, it was a natural fit for us to offer this unique VIP access to the best live music events to our residents without the hassle. From our new box office amenity to our sky deck, 24-7 attended security and pet-friendly services, we offer it all at Madison Place."

Madison Place residents will receive four reserved seats and priority ticket ordering for additional tickets to more than 180 events featuring world-famous acts, personal cocktail service and VIP lounge access beginning in Spring 2021, which is when the state-of-the-art, 38,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor concert venue is slated for completion. In addition to the box office seats, Madison Place features a complete package of amenities designed to deliver optimal wellness and relaxation to residents. Amenity offerings include serene riverfront terraces along the Ohio River, 24-7 attended security, a best-in-class fitness center, club lounge, sky deck, chef-inspired demonstration kitchen, complimentary bike storage, paw spa and dog run, an infrared sauna, and private massage spa.

The 14-story, 187-unit Madison Place, located at 50 West RiverCenter Boulevard, is owned by Covington-based Corporex, a national development, and investment firm. The property is managed by Michigan-based Village Green, a premier property management company with more than 40,000 units across 90 cities.

New resident incentives, such as first month's free rent and six to 18-month lease terms, are currently available. For more information on Madison Place, schedule a virtual or in-person tour, or to learn about its contact-free move-in for residents, visit www.livemadisonplace.com, or call 859-394-9066.

About Corporex Corporex is a Covington, Kentucky-based national development and investment firm. Corporex has a 55-year history of developing world class hotel, office and mixed-use developments in 15 states across the United States.

About Village Green Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning Detroit-based property management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With nine offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Scottsdale, Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 40,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service. For more information on Village Green, please visit: www.villagegreen.com.

