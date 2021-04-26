Madison-Kipp Corporation Adds World Class Strategic Partner

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-Kipp Corporation (MKC) ( www.madison-kipp.com), a leading supplier of high-pressure die cast aluminum parts, announced on April 26, 2021 that Wanxiang America Corporation ( Wanxiang America) has joined PineBridge Structured Capital Partners ("PineBridge Structured Capital") as an investor in Madison-Kipp. This partnership with a respected leader and innovator in the international automotive components sector will significantly enhance MKC's ability to serve its diverse roster of customers.

Tim Kaderabek, President and CEO stated, "We believe this strategic investment by Wanxiang America, along with the continued support from our financial sponsor PineBridge Structured Capital, is a testament to Madison-Kipp's capabilities and strong reputation for quality, responsiveness and reliability. Wanxiang America's global relationships, as well as its operating discipline and technical expertise will greatly benefit Madison-Kipp."

Pin Ni, President of Wanxiang America said, " We have closely followed the progress of Madison-Kipp in the aluminum die casting sector for many years and our group is pleased to be part of MKC's future growth story."

Under the guidance and financial sponsorship of PineBridge Structured Capital and Wanxiang America, MKC is strategically positioned for growth in North America, while enjoying continued financial stability.

About Madison-Kipp Corporation

Established in 1898, Madison-Kipp Corporation is a leading producer of lightweight, high-pressure aluminum die castings, precision machined components, and system subassemblies for customers in the transportation, industrial, lawn and garden, and recreational OEM markets from their four locations. Madison-Kipp designs and manufactures a broad array of highly engineered components and assemblies with diverse applications for customers in various OEM markets.

About Wanxiang America Corporation

Wanxiang America is a diversified holding company headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with extensive holdings in automotive-related enterprises, real estate and clean energy. Wanxiang America established operations in the United States in 1994 and has grown both organically and through numerous acquisitions into a global enterprise. Wanxiang America is a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group Corporation of China, which is one of the largest privately owned enterprises in China with annual revenue in excess of $23.5 billion.

About PineBridge Investments

PineBridge Investments is a private, global asset manager focused on active, high-conviction investing. We draw on the collective power of our experts in each discipline, market, and region of the world through an open culture of collaboration designed to identify the best ideas. Our mission is to exceed clients' expectations on every level, every day. As of 31 December 2020, the firm managed US$126.3 billion across global asset classes for sophisticated investors around the world. PineBridge's Private Capital group makes investments in senior debt and structured capital for middle market companies in a variety of industries.

