Madison Industries Names Andrew K. Silvernail Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, announced today the appointment of Andy Silvernail to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Silvernail joins Madison Industries from IDEX Corporation and will assume the CEO role on Jan. 1, 2021.

Madison founder Larry Gies stated, "Andy is a passionate leader who is driven by purpose, which fits perfectly with our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive. I have known Andy for nearly a decade and he embodies our culture of trust, an entrepreneurial mindset and a bias for action. Our partnership will capture our unique symbiotic talents in order to create transformative growth so that our mission can touch even more lives."

Since 2011, Silvernail has served as chairman of the board and CEO of IDEX Corporation. During his tenure, employee engagement reached best-in-class performance and total shareholder return grew by more than 500 percent, placing the company at the top of the industrial sector.

"I am so proud of our team and all we accomplished at IDEX," said Silvernail. " Madison presents a unique opportunity to take a mission-based business that has enjoyed incredible growth to the next level. The team at Madison is making the world safer, healthier and more productive, and I can't wait to be a part of their remarkable journey."

Before joining IDEX, Silvernail held executive positions at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid and Danaher Corporation. He serves on the board of directors of Stryker Corporation and has been named one of the most powerful CEOs by Fortune magazine and one of the top CEOs in America by Institutional Investor magazine.

Silvernail received a bachelor's degree in government from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential.

