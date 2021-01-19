Madison Communities Acquires Apartment Site In Suburban Atlanta

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently acquired a 23-acre apartment site in Gwinnett County in the Lawrenceville submarket. Located off of Scenic Highway, the community will be called Madison Trails and construction will begin this summer.

Madison Trails will consist of approximately 266 units. The property is adjacent the Gwinnet Family YMCA and close to several employment centers. The Community will feature class A amenities and a state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring a coffee bar, business center, fitness center, and several outdoor amenities around the resort style pool.

Madison has been very active over the last several months across the Southeast region, recently acquiring sites in Orlando and Charlotte. In 2021 Madison Communities will start projects in several other growing Sunbelt markets such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Austin.

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, and Charleston.

