Madison Capital Group Breaks Ground On Charlotte Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has begun construction of Madison Farms, a luxury apartment community located off of Highway 29 just North of I-485. Residents are expected to move in by 2022.

Madison Farms will consist of 240 apartments and townhomes average 900 square feet. Residents will have easy access to I-485, Concord Mills, and several retail services. The Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, and a walking path.

Madison Capital Group has been very active over the last 12 months in the Charlotte region. Madison has 3 other communities under construction in Charlotte and has two more communities planned in Indian Land, SC and one in West Charlotte. Outside of Charlotte Madison has communities under construction on Asheville, NC and Charleston, SC.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development of suburban garden mutli family projects throughout the Southeast with a focus on Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Central Florida.

Contact: investors@madisoncapgroup.com

