Madison Capital Group Acquires Two Vacant Sears Boxes In Savannah And Boise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has recently purchased 2 vacant Sears boxes located in high growth markets. Madison has been purchasing empty retail boxes for a variety of uses that include self-storage conversions and the re development to a multifamily and retail use. The two recent acquisitions are located adjacent to active Malls, the Boise Town Square in Boise, ID, and the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, GA.

The Charlotte-based development company has plans to re develop each box into a mixed-use development that could include residential housing and retail.

Madison has a robust pipeline of other boxes throughout the Country with plans for conversion or re development.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on Multi Family and Self Storage sectors.

Contact: investors@madisoncapgroup.com

