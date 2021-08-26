CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has purchased approximately 14 acres in the Ruskin Submarket in the Tampa MSA. Madison is very bullish given the growth occurring in South Hillsborough and the I-75 Corridor. Madison is also planning a development project in Passco County.

The Charlotte-based multifamily company will develop a 317-unit apartment complex called Madison at Ruskin. Amenities will include a two-story clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pool and clubroom.

Construction on the project is expected to commence in 2022.

This will be Madison's fifth recent apartment development in Florida. Madison also has plans to start several other Florida projects soon located in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Bonita Springs. The company currently has similar projects under construction throughout The Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development of suburban garden mutli family projects throughout the Southeast with a focus on Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Richmond, Atlanta, and Florida.

Contact: investors@madisoncapgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-capital-group-acquires-land-in-ruskin-fl-for-new-apartment-development-301363555.html

SOURCE Madison Capital Group