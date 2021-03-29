Macy's launches Icons of Style: A collab with five Black designers to help move the world of fashion forward. Featuring Zerina Akers, Allen Onyia, Ouigi Theodore, Misa Hylton, and Aminah Abdul Jillil, $35.00 -$159.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy's (NYSE:M) celebrates Black creatives with today's launch of Icons of Style, a collaboration with five Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward.

Macy's (M) - Get Report celebrates Black creatives with today's launch of Icons of Style, a collaboration with five Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward. Featuring exclusive designs across ready-to-wear, men's, and shoes by Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore for brands found only at Macy's, each creative artfully designed a fashion-forward capsule of must-have spring items, inspired by their unique perspective and dynamic style. Icons of Style is available now on macys.com and select store locations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Black excellence and amplify the voices and exceptional talent of five Black creatives," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office. "We're using this moment to tell their stories and provide our fashion-devoted customers with exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to help them express their personal style."

Zerina Akers for Bar III

Zerina Akers for Bar III is designed with functionality, versatility, and a touch of statement making moments in mind. The capsule consists of mixed media suiting, chain link embellished body suits, strong shoulder knit dresses and a new play on proportion with the classic sweatshirt. True to the Bar lll aesthetic, the capsule is the perfect mix of both feminine and modern components.

"This collection is probably the most special because it is my first design collaboration. Through my styling work I have designed many things but never something under my own name. This is very special," said Zerina Akers.

Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts

Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts is inspired by her personal style and love for fashion. The collection features bold, vibrant prints that take form in feminine suiting, printed blouses, and her love of the kimono; a symbol of her Black and Japanese heritage. Known for creating iconic looks for some of the music industry's biggest stars, Misa's extraordinary vision pairs well with I.N.C.'s focus on representing the most current trends.

"My designs vibrate on a high frequency. They bring happiness and excitement to the people who see them and want to wear them," said Misa Hylton.

Aminah Abdul Jillil for I.N.C. International Concepts

Extending her love for creative self-expression and bold fashion moments, Aminah Abdul Jillil for I.N.C. International Concepts brings forth the power of the statement heel. Using her performing arts background as inspiration, Aminah mixes unexpected shapes and dramatic details to spark confidence in every step. Using gold hearts and chunky chains as signature details, the collection features a breadth of styles that are timeless, versatile, and collectible.

"This collaboration is exciting to me because it means for me, personally that dreams come true. That hard work pays off. That being different and not like everyone else is ok," said Aminah Abdul Jillil.

Allen Onyia for I.N.C. International Concepts

Allen Onyia for I.N.C. International Concepts pays homage to Macy's traditions as a leading department store incorporating iconic details with a modern, trend-forward look. The men's collection is a nod to his own personal style while focused on accessible design. Allen effortlessly uses his exceptional eye to combine dynamic use of colors, patterns, and silhouettes into instantly covetable items all geared towards statement making style.

"This is a collection that celebrates this amazing opportunity Macy's has provided me, and I wanted to put that celebration and feeling back into the collection and pay homage," said Allen Onyia.

Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone

Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone balances heritage and authenticity to create an iconic collection that tells a compelling story. In dedication to his mother, Ouigi's collection takes inspiration from the past, present and future to form a refreshingly updated menswear aesthetic rooted in fashion history. Ouigi pays homage to his personal experiences through symbolic uses of personally significant dates, hand-drawn artwork, and vintage military references.

"This collection is special because it is true to my design approach which includes lots of hidden references and details and it's dedicated to my mother who was born in 1945," said Ouigi Theodore.

Macy's is intensifying its commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses and creators by introducing more diverse design talent into its assortment and helping diverse brands grow to scale. Icons of Style will feature three seasonal must-have collections with later capsules launching in May and September.

