In honor of Black history, Macy's (M) - Get Report will highlight Black creatives and Black-owned brands and introduce a round-up campaign in stores and online at macys.com in support of Black Girls CODE and UNCF.

Macy's intensifies efforts to advance diverse talent with a series of initiatives that recognize and amplify Black-owned businesses, creators and changemakers; Camilla Rose, Curlmaker, $22 (Photo: Business Wire)

"As we honor Black culture and Black Brilliance, we are intensifying our commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses, creators, changemakers, and young talent - who are all woven into the fabric of the Black experience," said Shawn Outler, Macy's chief diversity officer. "We are supporting current and future history-makers who will create a more rich and inclusive community for our colleagues and customers."

Black Girls CODE and UNCF

Macy's customers can directly support, impact and empower the next generation of Black leaders in local communities across the country through a charitable round up campaign. From February 1 through February 28, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change (up to $0.99) to benefit Black Girls CODE and UNCF. Additionally, throughout the campaign, customers can donate online when shopping at macys.com.

Black Girls CODE works to increase representation in the digital space by empowering girls of color, ages 7 to 17, to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities and builders of their own futures. UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is focused on growing the total annual number of African American college graduates by focusing on activities that ensure more students are college-ready, enroll in college and persist to graduation. Funds raised by Macy's roundup campaign will be split evenly between both organizations as they work to ensure Black young adults have access to educational and professional development opportunities.

Black-owned Businesses and Brands

As part of Macy's, Inc.'s commitment to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Macy's, in partnership with CEW's Indie 26, will launch 11 new black-owned award-winning beauty brands in February. The brands - inclusive of all beauty categories such as hair, skin, nails, bath/body, and sun protection - will be available on macys.com. They include Camille Rose, CURLS, Epara, La Pierre Cosmetics, Lovinah, Maison 276, Mischo Beauty, Naturally London, Ooli Beauty, Shea Yeleen and Unsun Cosmetics.

Additionally, STORY at Macy's, the year-round, all-occasion gift destination will welcome 16 new black-owned brands, including Adjourn Tea, Coco Michele, Puzzle Huddle and unwrp. These products can be found at select Macy's stores and on macys.com.

Icons of Style

Beginning in March, Macy's will launch "Icons of Style," collaborations with some of the country's most dynamic black creatives and the best-loved brands found only at Macy's. These exclusive, limited-edition seasonal collections feature must-have pieces by Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore.

Black History-themed Windows

Macy's famed window displays will house artwork by featured artists Michael Anthony Pegues and Rey Rosa. Michael Anthony Pegues resides in New York City, and is a self-taught, modern-day Fauve pop artist whose work is strongly influenced by Hip Hop and Graffiti culture. Rey Rosa is an abstract-expressionist, muralist and photographer raised in the Bronx, NY. A near-death experience and time in the hospital inspires his work and passion for street art. Both artists' dazzling work will be on display at the following stores:

Macy's Center City in Philadelphia, PA

Macy's Downtown Crossing in Boston, MA

Macy's Herald Square in New York, NY

Macy's Downtown Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY

Macy's Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Macy's State Street in Chicago, IL

Macy's Union Square in San Francisco, CA

The Workshop at Macy's

This Spring, Macy's will welcome the class of 2021 to The Workshop at Macy's, a diverse and women-owned vendor development program designed to educate and prepare retail vendors for growth. Fifty talented entrepreneurs will join more than 120 businesses that have activated the game-changing curriculum to scale their business at Macy's and across the retail industry at large during the program's ten-year history. Macy's in partnership with COMPLEX will debut an online video series starting in February showcasing some of the recent graduates of The Workshop at Macy's along with other brand partners. The series will focus on stirring personal stories of how these Black business leaders built their enterprises detailing their journey from concept to store shelves.

Macy's is rooted in the community and has established partnerships on a national and local level. Last year alone, Macy's donated more than $2.5 million to Black community organizations funding a spectrum of programs. These funds were donated to new and long-standing partners, including Fifteen Percent Pledge, BRAG, NAACP, and The National Urban League, among others.

For more information on Macy's Black History campaign and to shop Macy's assortment of Black-owned brands visit macys.com/honors.

About Macy's

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives.

