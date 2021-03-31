Macy's, Inc. To Participate In A Virtual Fireside Chat At J.P. Morgan's 7th Annual Retail Round-Up

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer, and Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at J.

Macy's, Inc. (M) - Get Report today announced that Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer, and Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at J.P. Morgan's 7 th Annual Retail Round-Up. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Media and investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation at www.macysinc.com/investors on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Macy's, Inc.

Macy's, Inc. (M) - Get Report is one of the nation's premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

