Macy's, Inc. Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Macy's, Inc. (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on Macy's, Inc.'s common stock, payable January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

About Macy's, Inc.

Macy's, Inc. (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report is one of the nation's premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

