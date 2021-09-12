MacroGenics Announces Presentations At ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced poster presentations relating to multiple investigational product candidates at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference, taking place September 16-21, 2021.

Posters will be available on September 16, 2021. Details are as follows:

620P - MGC018, an Anti-B7-H3 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results of Phase 1 Cohort Expansion Preliminary clinical results from the Phase 1 cohort expansion study of MGC018 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer will be presented in this poster. The abstract submitted to ESMO included data as of May 3, 2021, while the final poster will include updated results as of August 16, 2021.Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

1379P - Margetuximab with Retifanlimab in HER2+, PD-L1+ First-Line Unresectable/Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA): MAHOGANY Cohort AResults from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treatment-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) who are positive for both HER2 and PD-L1 will be presented in this poster. The efficacy data and safety cutoff dates for this poster were July 19, 2021 and August 3, 2021, respectively.Presentation Topic: Oesophagogastric cancer

627P - Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Trial of the Anti-B7-H3 Antibody, Enoblituzumab, in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer: Safety, Efficacy, and Immune CorrelatesResults of a Phase 2 neoadjuvant trial of enoblituzumab in men with localized prostate cancer will be presented in this poster by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

926TiP - Phase 2 Trial of Enoblituzumab Plus Retifanlimab or Tebotelimab in First-Line Treatment of Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma A trial-in-progress poster regarding the Phase 2 study of enoblituzumab, an Fc‐engineered, anti‐B7‐H3 monoclonal antibody, will be presented.Presentation Topic: Head and neck cancer, excluding thyroid

The abstracts referenced above were submitted to ESMO in May 2021 and are available on the ESMO website. The posters will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESMO website and on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm on or around September 16, 2021.

About MacroGenics, Inc.MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking StatementsAny statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, commercial prospects of or product revenues from MARGENZA ®, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks that MARGENZA revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected, risks relating to MARGENZA's market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACTS:Chris James, M.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsJim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com