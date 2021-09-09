MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC Launches Their Newly Formed Fast Casual Franchise System

Proudly black-owned restauranteurs are excited to expand their business model focused on high quality eats, family culture, friendly customer service and inclusive 'QUEmunity' movement across the nation

ELK GROVE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Thomas, President and CEO of MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC, is excited to announce the launch of their newly formed, fast casual franchise system.

MACQUE'S BBQ Inc is a black-owned and veteran owned restaurant that was founded by Mack and Charlie Thomas in 1986 in Sacramento, CA. In 2019, MACQUE'S BBQ expanded to its second location in the Elk Grove, CA community. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, MACQUE'S BBQ was able to realize the strength of its business model that has continued to be successful and sustainable.

"We believe we have created the perfect balance of classic family recipes, 'QUEmunity' culture and systemic processes for our potential Franchisees," said CEO Michael Thomas. "There's not too many opportunities where you can share your family's 30+ years experience of serving BBQ to our community, along with my father's and grandfather's legacy through a business model."

MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC, welcomes future franchisees to experience for themselves this unique franchise opportunity. Sharing the values of delicious, highquality eats, family, friendly customer service, and 'QUEmunity' is at the forefront of giving other small business owners, owner operators, or investment groups the opportunity to share in MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC's expansion.

Nicole Thomas, Chief Administrative Officer of the company says, "We are very proud to serve our 'QUEmunity' and we are so blessed to have ongoing support from it. It is an exciting time as we continue to recover from the pandemic and provide franchise opportunities."

