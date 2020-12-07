MACOM Showcases High Data Rate Products At European Conference On Optical Communications (ECOC) 2020 Virtual Conference

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that it will highlight its portfolio at the ECOC 2020 Virtual Conference, December 7 - 9, 2020.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that it will highlight its portfolio at the ECOC 2020 Virtual Conference, December 7 - 9, 2020. We invite you to visit us and sign up for a private meeting with our engineering, applications and sales teams to learn about our latest products and technology.

Schedule a private meeting with MACOM design and applications engineers. Click here to register and enter the virtual ECOC 2020 website. When you register or sign in, you will see MACOM's booth featuring videos, posters and new products.

The following Data Center products will be highlighted at ECOC:

Flip-Chip Quad Channel Driver and Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G ZR: Our linear modulator driver and TIA are high-performance quad-channel flip-chip devices for operation at symbols rates up to 64GBaud. These products offer the low power consumption and the flexibility required to enable next generation 400G ZR modules.

PAM4 100G to 800G Transimpedance Amplifiers:Our portfolio includes a 4x28GBaud TIA and a 1x28GBaud TIA for 53Gbps applications. These products are ideal for high density optical interconnect solutions and are intended for 50G, 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G receivers using multilevel modulation such as PAM4.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

