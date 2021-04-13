Mackinac Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Mackinac Financial Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MFNC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) - Get Report to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is fair to Mackinac shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Mackinac shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Mackinac and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Mackinac shareholders; (2) determine whether Nicolet is underpaying for Mackinac; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Mackinac shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Mackinac shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

