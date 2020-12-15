MacKenzie Scott Announces Major Donations To Multiple United Ways To Support Vital Work In Local Communities Across The Country

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide today announced that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made significant financial donations to multiple local United Ways around the country to support their community-based work in health, financial stability and education. Scott announced the gifts today in a post on Medium.

MacKenzie Scott's donation comes at a critical time for these United Ways, as they respond to unrelenting demands for services due to the social and economic upheaval of the past year; the ongoing health crisis from the pandemic; and the uncertainty surrounding additional federal aid to help those in crisis. These much-needed resources will enable these United Ways to continue and, in many cases, expand, services to millions of people in need.

" MacKenzie Scott's generosity is nothing short of remarkable. We couldn't be more appreciative knowing the difference this gift will make toward improving people's lives," said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "This is, without question, the kind of life-changing gift that will enable these United Ways to drive the vital work they do every day to strengthen and help create healthy communities."

United Way has been on-the-ground in communities around the country providing services for those facing hardship, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. From direct financial assistance to pay utilities, to supporting local food banks, United Ways have found their resources strained and struggling to meet this increased demand. These donations are not only a lifeline for these communities, they can help these United Ways begin to reimagine and rebuild their communities so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

"This is a testament to the strength of the United Way network across the U.S." said United Way U.S. President, Suzanne McCormick. "Even before COVID-19, United Way has been a leader in American communities, tackling the toughest problems. This investment will help United Way continue its impactful work through COVID and beyond - especially in creating equitable access for all."

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners in some 1,200 communities. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

