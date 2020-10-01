Mackenzie Investments Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments joined Robert Peterman, Vice President of Global Business Development, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of four new Exchange Traded...

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments joined Robert Peterman, Vice President of Global Business Development, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of four new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF (MCON); Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF (MBAL); Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF (MGRW); and Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF (MGAB).

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit: mackenzieinvestments.com

Date: Thursday October 1, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

