MachineMax Lauded By Frost & Sullivan For Dominating The Industrial Market With Its Plug-and-Play Asset Management Solution

MachineMax's equipment management platform delivers unparalleled value to end users by improving their operational efficiencies and productivity

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European equipment management platform for off-highway fleet and heavy machinery market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes MachineMax with the 2020 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Its focus on delivering personalized, intelligent, and easy-to-install solutions has helped it distinguish itself in the market in a short time. It is one of the fastest-growing companies to offer equipment management solutions in Europe. MachineMax's unique product, the value it generates, and superior customer service are expected to drive its continued growth in the future.

"MachineMax provides telematics for off-highway fleets and asset utilization analytics for heavy machinery to help customers maximize the profitability and productivity of their assets. Its ground-breaking equipment management platform has attracted business from the top 30 companies located across the globe within just two years of its inception," said Nandini Natarajan Industry Analyst. "The digital platform helps heavy industries optimize asset utilization. Its wireless sensors measure machine vibrations and use AI to analyze and interpret machine utilization data. It then transfers this data to the cloud to deliver real-time insights to machine operators located across the globe. Both on-site decision makers and global managers can track or monitor these machines and gain a holistic view of where and how they are being utilized."

One of the biggest advantages of the MachineMax solution is that it uses non-invasive sensors. This allows end users to benefit from the advantages of an asset management solution without having to compromise the security of their data. Furthermore, these sensors have an independent power source which means they can be directly fitted onto machines and instantly start tracking the machines' utilization. The hardware attaches itself to any equipment using a powerful magnet, which makes installation extremely easy. The software setup also takes under a minute and the cloud-based solution enables real-time monitoring of asset condition and performance. This plug-and-play feature is also a key differentiator for the company.

MachineMax has been enhancing the way its solution can be delivered to end customers. It offers its solution through a per-equipment-per-month subscription model, which allows customers to only use the solution needed for their business and with an ease that is not possible when installing competing solutions. Furthermore, the company has a team of technical experts that provides round-the-clock online technical support and detailed information on its offerings. MachineMax has been deployed in over 10 countries worldwide since its inception in 2018 and has received extremely positive product feedback from customers.

"MachineMax's goal was to address workforce-related challenges and bring substantial changes to heavy industries," noted Natarajan. "It has already added some of the top companies to its clientele including Flannery Plant Hire, JSW, Ultratech, Shell, Tata, Explore Transport, Ronez, Select Plant Hire, Imerys, Harsco, and others. With a strong foothold in the heavy industries domain, the company aims to continue developing its product roadmap and adding more customer-focused features to its solution."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

MachineMax provides an equipment management platform for heavy equipment users and owners to maximize the productivity and profitability of every machine in the greenest way possible… any make, any model, anywhere!

MachineMax came to life when Royal Dutch Shell & Boston Consulting Group's Digital Ventures joined forces to revolutionize the heavy equipment industry. After extensive research, the complexities of tracking mixed fleets, with varying levels of machine connectivity became apparent and so MachineMax developed a product which solves these challenges head on. That was the start of the journey and since then the solution has been deployed across the globe with exceptional results picking up several industry and technology accolades along the way. Contact us to hear more.

