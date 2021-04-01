MACH Alliance Welcomes NewStore, Validating Best Of Breed Omnichannel Technology

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the essential omnichannel store solution, joins the MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. The NewStore Omnichannel Platform has passed the strict vetting process for technology architecture by MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless). The alliance is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences, one that NewStore wholeheartedly supports.

As retail brands look to rapidly deploy SaaS solutions, it is critical to seek third party validation during technology search and selection. Since its founding, NewStore has taken an innovative approach to its technology, leveraging product and engineering best practices to differentiate itself from legacy systems and point solutions. Ecommerce pioneer and retail technology entrepreneur Stephan Schambach purpose-built NewStore to seamlessly integrate with other retail systems while also ensuring ease of future innovation. Since day one, the NewStore Omnichannel Platform has been a cloud-based solution operating microservices on an API-first architecture.

"Over the last year retailers have rapidly deployed modern technologies to adapt and future-proof their brand. A technology stack rooted in true SaaS allows for better customer experiences and accelerates the time to value. Maintaining legacy systems and monolithic architectures is not realistic for retail brands as it is complex, expensive and things happen slowly," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "It's important for organizations like the MACH Alliance to exist to validate and set the standard for modern technology. It helps retailers separate fact from fiction when choosing a SaaS solution."

"The number of technologies companies have to manage can be overwhelming. Retailers are specifically under extreme pressure to make tech decisions quickly. With the MACH certification we aim to support those decisions from search to selection to implementation," said Kelly Goetsch, President, MACH Alliance. "We're pleased to welcome NewStore to the alliance as it is a shining example of an innovative and flexible enterprise technology. The NewStore Omnichannel Platform has aligned with the standards we uphold for MACH architecture."

A MACH architecture - microservices, API-first, cloud native and headless - lets retailers quickly deliver omnichannel experiences to customers, and sets them up for future adaptation. It allows systems to work together seamlessly and updates to happen without affecting the entire ecosystem. For more information on the benefits of microservices in retail, visit the NewStore Blog .

About NewStoreNewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for global brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first platform combining POS, order management, clienteling, and inventory. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

About the MACH AllianceThe MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website. Founding members include: commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mach-alliance-welcomes-newstore-validating-best-of-breed-omnichannel-technology-301260801.html

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.