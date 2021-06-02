Macerich Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (MAC) - Get Report, one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today issued the Company's Corporate Responsibility Report with data for the period ending December 31, 2020.

Macerich's comprehensive new report for 2020 details the Company's people-first response to COVID-19, active local stewardship and philanthropy, and commitment to fostering employee wellness and satisfaction. The report also conveys Macerich's continuing environmental leadership in the retail real estate industry, including plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 - decades ahead of the Paris climate agreement. As well, Macerich's 2020 report demonstrates the Company's transparent approach to ethical practices and governance.

"As our country emerges from the all-encompassing battle against COVID-19, we're pleased to share our 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report that details the thoughtful, people-focused approach Macerich relied on during this demanding year," said Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, Macerich. "We are looking ahead with renewed optimism, and our fully integrated ESG principles will continue to shape all aspects of our work at Macerich."

