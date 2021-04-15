Mabl Announces Reseller Partnership With DIGITAL HEARTS In Japan

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl , the leading intelligent test automation company for quality engineering, today announced DIGITAL HEARTS, one of industry leaders in quality assurance and software testing, is an official reseller of mabl in Japan. This new commercial partnership unites two organizations focused on empowering software testers in the game industry and various other industries as they adapt to growing customer demand.

"DIGITAL HEARTS has long set the standard for quality in the video game industry with customers including major game makers and tech lead companies," says Izzy Azeri, co-founder of mabl. "We're proud to harness the power of intelligent test automation to support quality professionals in this exciting, rapidly changing field with such an esteemed partner."

Adoption of mabl's AI enabled low-code test automation software has grown rapidly in the past year. In 2020, the company increased its Japanese customer base by 425% and revenue by nearly 500% while expanding its community in Japan to over 850 members .

"We have been impressed by the growth in adoption of mabl in Japan so far," said Jokura Kazutaka, CTO at DIGITAL HEARTS. "This new partnership will allow our team to extend our offering of best-in-class solutions for manual and automated testing to help our customers deliver high-quality applications with confidence."

This new partnership will help the company expand mabl adoption and further enable agile software teams to improve application quality without slowing down development. Visit https://www.mabl.com to learn more about mabl's intelligent test automation for web, mobile, and API or start your free trial today.

About mablMabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers high-velocity software development teams to integrate automated end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like LOB - a Rakuten Group Company, note, Riot Games, jetBlue and many other enterprises rely on mabl for testing their business critical apps. https://www.mabl.com .

About DIGITAL HEARTSDIGITAL HEARTS' mission is to build a safe and secure digital society without any bugs by providing software test services and security services. The name DIGITAL HEARTS derives from the phrase "heart to heart." Even though our digital society is becoming more and more sophisticated, we attach great importance to "heartfelt feelings" that connect people, we take those "feelings" from our clients, and we pass them on to end users.

