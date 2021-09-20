MAA To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (MAA) - Get Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Report, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, H. Eric Bolton, Jr., will participate in a round table presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the company's presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id1619g7.cfm

The webcast replay will be accessible within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event through December 22, 2021.

About MAAMAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

