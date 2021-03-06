GERMANTOWN, Tenn., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (MAA) - Get Report, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance. The presentation and Q&A will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.

A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link:

https://kvgo.com/citi/maa-2021

The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event.

About MAAMAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-2021-citi-virtual-global-property-ceo-conference-301241788.html

SOURCE MAA