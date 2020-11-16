MAA To Present At Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) - Get Report ("MAA" or the "Company"), today announced that its management team will make a presentation at Nareit's virtual REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:45 a.m. ET to 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Company's presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants live and on demand on the REITworld website for the duration of the conference. Conference registration is complimentary.

Presentation materials for the conference are available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com.

About MAAMAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

