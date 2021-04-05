MAA Announces Date Of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 29,...

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (MAA) - Get Report announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from April 29, 2021 through May 13, 2021 by dialing (800) 695-2185 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 530-9028 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAAMAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

