M/SIX Names Belinda Smith As CEO, NA / Americas

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- m/SIX, a full-service media agency backed jointly by GroupM and The&Partnership, announced today it has named Belinda Smith as CEO, NA / Americas. One of the industry's brightest minds, Smith brings years of experience helping brands and agencies navigate through internal marketing transformation and the continual proliferation of new screens and experiences. Reporting to m/SIX Global CEO Jess Burley, Smith will be responsible for overseeing agency operations across The United States, Canada and LATAM with responsibility for strategy, growth and client development.

Previously Smith served as Head of Global Marketing Intelligence at Electronic Arts (EA) - a then and current client of m/SIX - where she created EA's first central team to lead content, channel and audience strategy as well as marketing effectiveness and measurement across all functions and lines of business. Smith came to EA as the architect and GM for EA's global paid media discipline and built EA's first global in-house media agency. She currently serves as the Global Diversity Ambassador for the World Federation of Advertisers and was the co-lead of the WFA's global Cross Media Measurement project, the first advertiser-led initiative to sew together a compelling measurement system between all digital and broadcast media.

Notably, since June 2020, Smith has worked as Special Advisor to the board of m/SIX and The&Partnership on diversity and inclusion efforts. In her new position at m/SIX, Smith will maintain her current role as Global Diversity Ambassador at the WFA where she will continue her efforts on advancing progress in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) issues across the industry.

"It is an incredible moment when somebody you first met as a prospective client, then becomes a client, and then a new team member," said m/SIX Global CEO, Jess Burley. "We had a front row seat to Belinda's brilliance while she was at EA, and again more recently as an advisor to our board during this past year's pivotal social justice movement. Belinda's appointment marks the next chapter for m/SIX NA / Americas as we embark on a new year with an ambitious growth strategy, building on some very robust and successful foundations. We're so lucky and delighted to have Belinda on board to help lead in these efforts."

Prior to EA, Smith was the Director of Programmatic Strategy at 360i where she oversaw strategy, buying, and data across all programmatic accounts and client teams. Smith was also the Director of Industry Initiatives at the IAB and led product management and marketing for several entities at AT&T.

"I'm very excited to return to the agency side after a few years of in-housing with a leading, data-centric marketer," explained Smith. "Since 2017, I've been a strong advocate for deep brand and agency relationships which empower brand marketing transformation at a global level. Through the winning team at m/SIX along with The&Partnership, we have a tremendous opportunity to use the trends we've observed throughout 2020 to further our work of creating transformational growth and change for brands within the Americas."

About m/SIX

m/SIX is a full-service media agency that combines the nimbleness of an independent shop with the buying power of GroupM. Backed jointly by GroupM and the integrated marketing agency The&Partnership, m/SIX's unique model brings media planning, creative development and data management under a single roof, providing advertisers with a one team approach for managing all aspects of their paid, earned and owned media campaigns. Digitally native with expertise across all addressable and traditional media channels, m/SIX is built for the modern media landscape offering hands-on management across all stages of the media process. m/SIX clients include Toyota, News Corp, Electronic Arts, Regions Bank and David Yurman.

