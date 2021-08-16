M Science, The Leader In Research And Analytics, Launches Retail And Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform's focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.

"With access to M Science's intelligence, clients will gain insights that are traditionally very difficult to determine - such as specific item-level consumer preferences and market share among competitors," noted Elizabeth Coleman, Head of Product at M Science. "This information will be more valuable than ever, answering key questions about how the pandemic has altered shopping habits. Our solution can provide guidance around product sales and category performance, which customers to target and when, and trends that are winning in the marketplace."

This latest launch builds upon the highly valuable research M Science has provided for nearly two decades and presents a critical advantage for the retail industry to gain access to real-time data on longitudinal consumer behavior, ecommerce dynamics, granular market performance, product category level insights, competitive growth trends, digital customer journey, and brick-and-mortar foot traffic.

"M Science's new intelligence solution is designed to assist merchants, brands, and manufacturers in finding answers to the tough questions regarding consumer cohorts and their buying behavior," said Joshua Stafman, Consumer Vertical Head at M Science. "Understanding today's consumer is not easy, especially in the multi-faceted retail world, but we created a tool that gives brands a better real-time understanding of the markets, customers and, most importantly, how consumer wallets are changing and evolving."

Brands and manufacturers will be able to derive value from this solution by understanding the impact on key competitive drivers, such as price and channel, and to analyze the flow of customers between competitors. In addition, the data can help clients be more informed about the value of their products and customers for better positioning during discussions with retailers.

For brands who are interested in learning more and gaining access to actionable insights, please contact insights@mscience.com or visit corp.mscience.com.

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science's diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - Get Report with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.

